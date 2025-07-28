Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 771 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2,141.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,733,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $243.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.54. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

