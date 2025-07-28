Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $63,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

