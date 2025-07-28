Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

