Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

DLocal Announces Dividend

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

