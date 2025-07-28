Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $130,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,328,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,255,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,404 shares of company stock worth $22,639,746. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

