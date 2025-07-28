iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,339,000 after buying an additional 2,539,619 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,140.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 1,952,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $27.58 on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

