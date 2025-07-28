Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 124.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 107,006 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

SWKS opened at $71.53 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

