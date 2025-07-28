Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7,364.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $107.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $973,382 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

