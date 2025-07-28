First National Advisers LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

