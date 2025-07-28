Brio Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (up from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

