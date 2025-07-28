Comparing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) and Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and Sinclair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $158.71 million 3.29 $7.75 million $0.11 72.73 Sinclair $3.55 billion 0.29 $310.00 million $2.01 7.42

Profitability

Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media. Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Reservoir Media and Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 4.88% 2.15% 0.96% Sinclair 3.72% 34.15% 2.23%

Risk and Volatility

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reservoir Media and Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sinclair 1 2 2 0 2.20

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.75%. Sinclair has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Sinclair.

Summary

Sinclair beats Reservoir Media on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc., a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs. This segment operates The Nest, a free over-the-air national broadcast TV network; Comet, a science fiction network; CHARGE!, an adventure and action-based network; and TBD, a multiscreen TV network. The Tennis segment offers Tennis Channel, a cable network which includes coverage of tennis' top tournaments and original professional sports, and tennis lifestyle shows; Tennis Channel International streaming service; Tennis Channel Plus streaming service; T2 FAST, a 24-hours a day free ad-supported streaming television channel; and Tennis.com and Pickleballtv. It also provides digital and internet solutions; and technical services, including the design and manufacture of broadcast systems. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, and other original programming. Sinclair, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.