Contrasting CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -7.97% 0.71% 0.43% SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $1.10 billion 17.07 -$93.46 million ($1.86) -203.61 SentinelOne $821.46 million 7.92 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -14.82

This table compares CyberArk Software and SentinelOne”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CyberArk Software and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 1 26 1 3.00 SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus price target of $418.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

