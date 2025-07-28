Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 945 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 157.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,826,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,705,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $181.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $237.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

