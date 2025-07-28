Non-Playable Coin Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $239.49 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,771.71 or 0.99997237 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118,576.08 or 1.00033246 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,500,911,785.78507458 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.02952993 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $6,747,467.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

