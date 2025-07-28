Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $142.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00022960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is x.com/asi_alliance. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

