Biconomy Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $122.48 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,338,736 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars.

