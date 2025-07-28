Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $149.40 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.