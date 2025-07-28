Empirical Finance LLC Buys 290 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after purchasing an additional 243,535 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

