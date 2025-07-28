Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $40.16 Million Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $296.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average of $312.33. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

