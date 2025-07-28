Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CNI opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

