Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Deere & Company by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 189.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 225,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $560.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $517.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day moving average is $484.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.