Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Deere & Company by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 189.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 225,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $560.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE stock opened at $517.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day moving average is $484.81.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
