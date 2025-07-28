Reviewing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sify Technologies and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bridgeline Digital has a consensus price target of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 205.96%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies -2.83% -11.45% -2.83% Bridgeline Digital -13.59% -20.76% -13.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Bridgeline Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $471.80 million 0.85 -$9.17 million $0.04 138.75 Bridgeline Digital $15.47 million 1.16 -$1.96 million ($0.23) -6.57

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sify Technologies. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. It provides co-location services; and managed hosting services, such as storage, back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. In addition, it offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services, including infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, virtual private data center, computing services, IT platform, backup and recovery solution, and content delivery network; remote and onsite infrastructure managed services; and managed security services. Further, the company provides technology integration services; application integration services, which includes talent management, supply chain management, web portal solutions content services, portal development and maintenance, eLearning, digital signature, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle services. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

