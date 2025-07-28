Financial Contrast: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and TGI Solar Power Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 10 18 0 0 1.64 TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.92, suggesting a potential downside of 34.20%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $901.46 million 1.78 -$1.81 billion ($30.14) -0.90 TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and TGI Solar Power Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TGI Solar Power Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and TGI Solar Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies -182.81% -127.53% -46.17% TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats TGI Solar Power Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

