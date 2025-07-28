Head to Head Contrast: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) & Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) and Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Molson Coors Beverage pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage 7.74% 8.59% 4.33% Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Remy Cointreau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Remy Cointreau”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $13.73 billion 0.75 $1.12 billion $4.97 10.29 Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 3.56 $130.21 million N/A N/A

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and Remy Cointreau, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 0 11 4 0 2.27 Remy Cointreau 0 2 0 1 2.67

Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $59.26, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Remy Cointreau.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Remy Cointreau on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel’s, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp’s, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

