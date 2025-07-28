Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,129 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $48,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.43 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.46 and its 200 day moving average is $257.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

