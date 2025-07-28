Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter. Bandwidth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $14.99 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $446.10 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $256,395.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,334.90. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $46,130.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,160.29. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $658,682. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

