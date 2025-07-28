Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,072 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,909 ($52.53) to GBX 4,072 ($54.72) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 4,890 ($65.71) to GBX 4,920 ($66.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REL

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL opened at GBX 3,908 ($52.51) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,965.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,925.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,968 ($39.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,205 ($56.50). The company has a market cap of £72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 63.50 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Relx will post 134.0035675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.