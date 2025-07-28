Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – July 27th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival, Las Vegas Sands, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate or franchise lodging properties. Their performance hinges on travel demand, occupancy rates and average daily room rates, making them sensitive to economic cycles and seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $17.73 on Friday, hitting $5,632.27. 184,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,546.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,049.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.86. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 13,057,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,977,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 6,936,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 9,825,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081,027. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

