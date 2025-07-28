Peel Hunt Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Engineering Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.