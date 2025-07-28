Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.