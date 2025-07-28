Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on J
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Engineering Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.