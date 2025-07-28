Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 27th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing digital content—such as streaming video and audio, online news, social networking, gaming, and digital advertising. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth in internet usage, mobile consumption and digital?advertising revenues that drive many tech and media firms’ valuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. 7,032,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.74. 2,052,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.71. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

