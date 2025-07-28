Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 366 ($4.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

