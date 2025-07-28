Saitama Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.37 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $9.37 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saitama Coin Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,744,897,783 coins and its circulating supply is 44,735,954,500 coins. Saitama’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,744,897,782.7342956 with 44,735,954,500.21812597 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00007629 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

