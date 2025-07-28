Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 772 ($10.37).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.29) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.95) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 805 ($10.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMV

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 788 ($10.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 772.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 717.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.77). The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.