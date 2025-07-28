Comparing Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) and Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Stora Enso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 7.71% 32.60% 10.64% Stora Enso Oyj -1.18% -3.89% -1.99%

Dividends

Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stora Enso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sylvamo pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stora Enso Oyj pays out -62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sylvamo has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Sylvamo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.2% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sylvamo and Stora Enso Oyj”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.77 billion 0.53 $302.00 million $6.84 7.24 Stora Enso Oyj $9.79 billion 0.93 -$146.08 million ($0.16) -72.56

Sylvamo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stora Enso Oyj. Stora Enso Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylvamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sylvamo has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stora Enso Oyj has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and Stora Enso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Stora Enso Oyj 2 0 0 0 1.00

Sylvamo presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.47%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Stora Enso Oyj.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Stora Enso Oyj on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and non-integrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.