Ventas (VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.460 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventas Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. Ventas has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,955,090.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,849.56. This represents a 14.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director owned 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

