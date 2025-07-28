Entergy (ETR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $88.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Entergy has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 275.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

