Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday.
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current year.
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
