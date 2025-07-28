Paymentus (PAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $262.78 million for the quarter.
Paymentus Stock Down 0.8%
Paymentus stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.56. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Paymentus
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.