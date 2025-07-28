Paymentus (PAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $262.78 million for the quarter.

Paymentus stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.56. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

