Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.40 Thousand

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $28.79 million and approximately $210.40 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

