Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.40 Thousand

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $28.79 million and approximately $210.40 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.
Pirate Chain Coin Profile
ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”
Buying and Selling Pirate Chain
