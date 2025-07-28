Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Wertz sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $29,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,189.80. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Provident Financial worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PROV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

