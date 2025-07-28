Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $551.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

