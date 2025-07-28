KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 500 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,380,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,987,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

