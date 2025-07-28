Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $160.36 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00006267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 21,545,353 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

