Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Head to Head Analysis

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 14.54% 9.96% 6.67% BWX Technologies 10.39% 30.26% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and BWX Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $5.67 billion 4.60 $819.20 million $18.16 30.62 BWX Technologies $2.78 billion 4.86 $281.94 million $3.14 47.10

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BWX Technologies. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies and BWX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 BWX Technologies 1 2 5 1 2.67

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $576.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. BWX Technologies has a consensus target price of $137.94, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats BWX Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers cooled and uncooled infrared or thermal products, including sensors, camera cores, and camera systems; high-resolution, low-dose X-ray sensors, high-power microwave, and high-energy X-ray subsystems; and instruments for the measurement of physical properties and maritime products; as well as develops and manufactures multi-spectrum electro-optic/infrared imaging systems and associated products, such as lasers, optics, and radars, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive detectors), and unmanned air and ground systems. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring, control, and electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries, and other components; and onboard avionics systems and ground-based applications, aircraft data and connectivity solutions, hardware systems, and software applications. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

