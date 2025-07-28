HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. HI has a total market cap of $262.72 thousand and approximately $32.16 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00002855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00002242 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00009402 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $20,881.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

