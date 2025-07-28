CARV (CARV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $39.39 Million

CARV (CARV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, CARV has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. CARV has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and $32.45 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,771.71 or 0.99997237 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,576.08 or 1.00033246 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Token Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. The official website for CARV is carv.io. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 294,079,571 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.31758303 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $42,667,164.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

