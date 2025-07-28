Simon’s Cat Price Up 34.3% This Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $115.49 million and approximately $134.59 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,771.71 or 0.99997237 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,576.08 or 1.00033246 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,286,095,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,286,283,441.18733268 with 7,295,216,333,360.77517716 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00001016 USD and is up 23.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $62,698,248.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

