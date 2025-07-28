Fuel Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.94 Million (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network’s launch date was December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,072,936,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,426,700,471 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,073,834,360.4965976 with 5,425,779,122.38813857 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.0077889 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,313,836.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

