Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 118,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,085,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.16.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.